5,435 Shares in The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,433,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $643,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHYF opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $176.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.10 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 24.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

