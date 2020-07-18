4,557 Shares in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,557 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVBG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,385,580.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $2,456,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock worth $11,157,929 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.08.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $131.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

