4,525 Shares in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Total by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,095,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $748,342,000 after acquiring an additional 291,537 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Total by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,925,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,880,000 after acquiring an additional 66,882 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Total by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,899,000 after buying an additional 726,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total by 17.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,763,000 after buying an additional 454,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Total stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $101.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.66. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities analysts expect that Total SA will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total acquired 15,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,017.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 102,549 shares of company stock valued at $652,127 in the last 90 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.