423 Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 423 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 20.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $998.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $866.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $746.21.

SHOP stock opened at $928.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $874.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $602.66. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,074.98. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of -800.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

