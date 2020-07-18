$4.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings of $4.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93. Credit Acceptance reported earnings of $8.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $11.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $19.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.18 to $24.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The credit services provider reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($8.43). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.08 earnings per share.

CACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.40.

In other Credit Acceptance news, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.07, for a total transaction of $715,605.00. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total value of $3,310,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,646,818.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,554,591. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 161,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $433.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 28.62 and a quick ratio of 28.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.44. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $499.61.

Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

