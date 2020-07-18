3,637 Shares in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RLI by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of RLI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $757,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $109,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

RLI opened at $82.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.31. RLI Corp has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.