3,566 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG opened at $121.47 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $156.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.67.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.