34,488 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.30 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

