3,276 Shares in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti cut their price objective on American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $73.82 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.28 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

