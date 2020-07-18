316 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,898,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $650.74 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $654.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,018.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total transaction of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $583.21.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

