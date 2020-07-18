2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.

TWOU has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on 2U in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.23.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,084,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth $2,783,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 692.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

