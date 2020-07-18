2,988 Shares in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WP Carey by 510.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

WPC stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.56. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

