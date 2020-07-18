29,183 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,503,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $79.44 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

