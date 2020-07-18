2,564 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.26.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $247.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.28. The firm has a market cap of $617.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $151.85 and a 1 year high of $268.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

