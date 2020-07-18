2,050 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108,675 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 279,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,906,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 451,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day moving average of $107.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

