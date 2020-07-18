20,371 Shares in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,911,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Titan International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Titan International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Titan International Inc has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $341.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

