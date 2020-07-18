1,438 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Purchased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

NYSE:V opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

