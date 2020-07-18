1,379 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $172.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

