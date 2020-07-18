1,359 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $23,102,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after purchasing an additional 235,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after purchasing an additional 329,228 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.13.

Shares of CMI opened at $183.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.11 and its 200-day moving average is $159.93. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

