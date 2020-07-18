1,330 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $36,827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,593,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,028,416,458.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cfra lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

NYSE:LLY opened at $165.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.54. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $157.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.