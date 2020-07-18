13,290 Shares in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trupanion by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -989.00 and a beta of 1.56. Trupanion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $825,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,417. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

