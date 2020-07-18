10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel Sells 7,500 Shares

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $666,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,402,902.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TXG opened at $91.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.92. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,048,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,628,000 after buying an additional 3,958,168 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $239,074,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,255,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,213,000 after buying an additional 790,769 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 978,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,597,000 after buying an additional 679,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $18,696,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

