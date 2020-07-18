10,543 Shares in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

