-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Quotient Technology reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $98.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.53 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QUOT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

In related news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $64,157.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 316,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,737. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $61,244.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,256.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quotient Technology by 17,603.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Quotient Technology by 75.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

