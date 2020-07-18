-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is $0.07. Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.91 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TAST. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,064.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $263.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.38.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.