Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Shares Gap Down to $26.22

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $26.22. Zynex shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 4,557,597 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.01 million, a PE ratio of 96.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 38.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Zynex by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Zynex by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Zynex by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zynex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 258,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

