Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Stake Boosted by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 44,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

ZUO opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Zuora Inc has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $27,628.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Northland Securities began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.