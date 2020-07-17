Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZUMZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $669.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $123,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zumiez by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

