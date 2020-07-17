zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €170.00 by Baader Bank

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

ZO1 has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €124.13 ($139.47).

Get zooplus alerts:

ZO1 opened at €148.00 ($166.29) on Wednesday. zooplus has a one year low of €65.10 ($73.15) and a one year high of €157.80 ($177.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €144.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €110.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.66.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.