zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €95.00 ($106.74) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 35.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZO1. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($207.87) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. zooplus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €124.13 ($139.47).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €148.00 ($166.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €144.70 and a 200 day moving average of €110.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.66. zooplus has a twelve month low of €65.10 ($73.15) and a twelve month high of €157.80 ($177.30).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.