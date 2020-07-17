zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €185.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €185.00 ($207.87) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZO1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €124.13 ($139.47).

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €148.00 ($166.29) on Wednesday. zooplus has a 12-month low of €65.10 ($73.15) and a 12-month high of €157.80 ($177.30). The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €144.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €110.51.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

