Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Gap Down to $260.01

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $266.32, but opened at $260.01. Zoom Video Communications shares last traded at $256.22, with a volume of 6,054,838 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.68.

The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,507.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total value of $830,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $830,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $11,566,580.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,580.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,746 shares of company stock valued at $151,892,022 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares in the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $199,946,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $77,549,000. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,812,000 after purchasing an additional 806,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

