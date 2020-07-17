Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Coverage Initiated at Cfra

Stock analysts at Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Cfra’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

Shares of ZM opened at $256.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $281.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,507.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $1,674,658.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $11,566,580.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,580.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 710,746 shares of company stock worth $151,892,022. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

