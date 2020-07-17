Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after buying an additional 190,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,135,000 after purchasing an additional 228,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,762,000 after purchasing an additional 205,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,041,000 after buying an additional 441,042 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $140.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

