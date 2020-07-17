Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $142.92 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

