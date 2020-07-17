Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Trading Up 6.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) was up 6.1% on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $146.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zimmer Biomet traded as high as $131.36 and last traded at $131.72, approximately 2,019,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,673,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.11.

ZBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 96,120 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.69 and a 200 day moving average of $127.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

