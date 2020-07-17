Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at JMP Securities

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

ZG opened at $58.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,944,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,687,000 after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2,018.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after buying an additional 1,276,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,846,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

