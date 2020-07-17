ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) & Piedmont Lithium (OTCMKTS:PLL) Critical Comparison

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ZEN Graphene Solutions alerts:

This table compares ZEN Graphene Solutions and Piedmont Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEN Graphene Solutions N/A N/A -$1.85 million N/A N/A Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$9.82 million ($1.58) -3.99

Profitability

This table compares ZEN Graphene Solutions and Piedmont Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEN Graphene Solutions N/A -6.73% -6.61% Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ZEN Graphene Solutions has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and Piedmont Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEN Graphene Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Piedmont Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Piedmont Lithium has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 216.96%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than ZEN Graphene Solutions.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium beats ZEN Graphene Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. in January 2019. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.