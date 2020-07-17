Zealium (NZL) 1-Day Volume Hits $45.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Zealium has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $18,901.39 and $45.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002065 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000381 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,846,312 coins and its circulating supply is 13,846,312 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.