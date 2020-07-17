ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.16

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $7,001.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00645016 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00102704 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00082097 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001129 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000652 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

