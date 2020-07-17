Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Matson (NYSE:MATX) to “Hold”

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

Get Matson alerts:

MATX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matson from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens lowered Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Matson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

MATX stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.81 million. Matson had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Matson will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,293,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,861,000 after purchasing an additional 304,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Matson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,451,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after acquiring an additional 666,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Matson by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,565,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 99.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 598,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after acquiring an additional 297,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Read More: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matson (MATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.