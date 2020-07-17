Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to “Hold”

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.25 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $28,708,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares during the last quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

