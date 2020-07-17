Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) to “Hold”

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of ITRN opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.21 million, a P/E ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $68.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.88 million. Analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13,493.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

