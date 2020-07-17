Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Strong-Buy

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $213.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.