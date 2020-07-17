Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) to Hold

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MNRL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $654.69 million, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 2.70. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $59,588,119.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 100,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 178,882 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 416.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 415.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 59,654 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 117.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

