Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.78 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 20.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 41,083 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,768,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

