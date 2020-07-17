Zacks Investment Research Lowers Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson lowered Summit Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.41. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,246.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 122.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 483.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Summit Materials by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Summit Materials by 19.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

