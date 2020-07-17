Zacks Investment Research Lowers LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) to Hold

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LOGC. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

LOGC opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

