Zacks Investment Research Lowers Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLNY. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Colony Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Colony Capital has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Capital will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Colony Capital by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colony Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,345,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

