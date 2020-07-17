Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,540.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 7,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 712.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,108 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

